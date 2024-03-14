Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to visit Australia as ties thaw

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Australia and New Zealand for a five-day visit starting Sunday, the Chinese government said, as ties between Beijing and Canberra continue to improve after years of tensions on trade and other issues. The announcement on Thursday comes after Beijing reached an interim decision to remove sanctions on Australian wine that have been in place since 2020. The visit will be the first by a Chinese foreign minister to Australia since 2017. Wang will meet with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong for the seventh China-Australia Foreign and Strategic Dial...