URGENT: Biden says U.S. Steel should be domestically owned
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that United States Steel Corp. should be domestically owned in connection with Nippon Steel Corp.'s bid to acquire the company.
“U.S. Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated,” Biden said in a statement made available by the White House.