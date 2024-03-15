Baseball: Ohtani releases photo with woman labeled as his wife

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Dodgers posted a photo Friday of star player Shohei Ohtani alongside a woman labeled as his wife, with the two posing near an airplane before their departure for South Korea, on the team’s official X social media account.

Ohtani also released a photo on Instagram of himself and the woman along with four others, including his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara and his teammate and rookie pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with the only text being the phrase “Can’t wait!” in Korean.

The 29-year-old superstar said in late February that he had married a Japanese woman, but did not disclose her id...