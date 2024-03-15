URGENT: Japan’s ruling bloc approves next-gen fighter jet exports

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s ruling parties agreed Friday to relax the country’s strict defense equipment transfer rules to allow the export of next-generation fighter jets set to be jointly developed with Britain and Italy, senior party members said.

Kisaburo Tokai and Yosuke Takagi, the respective policy chiefs of the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner the Komeito party, told reporters they reached the agreement in a meeting earlier in the day.