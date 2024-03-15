URGENT: Nissan, Honda eye comprehensive EV tie-up, accord imminent
Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. are considering comprehensive cooperation in the electric vehicle business in a bid to cut costs and strengthen competitiveness, with an agreement expected soon, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.
The two Japanese automakers are considering jointly procuring some parts and sharing major components for their respective EVs, and are expected to sign a memorandum in the near future, according to the sources.