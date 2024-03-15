Tokyo stocks mixed on Wall St. falls, firm energy issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning, as declines led by technology heavyweights following Wall Street falls were offset by buying of energy issues as U.S. oil futures hit a four-month high. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 55.84 points, or 0.14 percent, from Thursday to 38,751.54. The broader Topix index was up 15.36 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,676.95. The U.S. dollar briefly rose to the upper 148 yen range in Tokyo after higher-than-expected U.S. wholesale prices in February fueled expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates in the first half of this year...