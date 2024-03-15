Tennis: Osaka to play in Billie Jean King Cup qualifier vs Kazakhstan

Newsfrom Japan

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka is set to play in Japan’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie against Kazakhstan next month, the team’s captain Ai Sugiyama said Friday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will be playing in the team event, formerly named the Fed Cup, for the first time since February 2020. The winning team from the April 12-13 tie at Tokyo’s Ariake Coliseum will advance to November’s finals in Spain.

“I’m really happy that she expressed her desire to play,” Sugiyama said at a press conference.

It will also be Osaka’s first match in Japan since the Pan Pacific Open in September 20...