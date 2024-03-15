Baseball: Cubs lefty Imanaga strikes out 9 in scoreless outing

Newsfrom Japan

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga struck out nine in 4-1/3 scoreless innings in a spring training game against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The Japanese left-hander picked up his second win of the spring after scattering three hits and walking none at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, outside Phoenix. The Cubs won 3-1.

Imanaga, who started for Japan in the final of the 2023 World Baseball Classic against the United States, joined the Cubs in the offseason after eight seasons with Japan’s DeNA BayStars in Japan.

“I felt very good while playing catch before the game, so I wanted to carry that ...