Tokyo stocks mixed as tech, BOJ meet weigh while energy shares gain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Friday, as technology heavyweights were sold amid a cautious mood before the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting, while energy issues were boosted by a rise in U.S. oil futures.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 99.74 points, or 0.26 percent, from Thursday at 38,707.64. The broader Topix index finished 9.21 points, or 0.35 percent, higher at 2,670.80.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining and oil and coal product issues, while top decliners were marine transportation and bank issues.

The U.S. dollar erased earlier gains and traded in the lower...