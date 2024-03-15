Fukushima treated water release halted for hours after predawn quake

Newsfrom Japan

The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant temporarily halted the discharge of treated radioactive water into the sea following a magnitude 5.8 earthquake that jolted northeastern Japan in the early hours of Friday. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. shut down the discharge about 20 minutes after the quake hit Fukushima Prefecture at 12:14 a.m., in accordance with safety procedures. The release resumed 15 hours later after TEPCO confirmed there were no abnormalities in the function of the facilities. It was the first time that TEPCO had halted the water release ...