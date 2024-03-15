URGENT: BOJ set to end negative interest rates at next week's meeting
The Bank of Japan is expected to end negative interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week, sources close to the matter said Friday. It would be the first rate hike by the central bank in 17 years after it employed a number of unorthodox measures to revive the economy, which has been mired in chronic deflation. The BOJ Policy Board is scheduled to meet Monday and Tuesday.