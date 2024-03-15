Baseball: Seoul welcomes Padres, Dodgers as goods fly off shelves

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul's Major League Baseball fever rose a few degrees Friday with the arrival of the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of their two season-opening games on Wednesday and Thursday. The Padres named two Korean stars on their traveling roster, Gold Glove-winning infielder Kim Ha Seong, and MLB rookie reliever Go Woo Suk, while the Dodgers brought Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who is also popular in South Korea. At the MLB official shop, limited edition hoodies with logos of both teams have been selling out in all sizes. An employee at the store said, "Ohtani is popular even i...