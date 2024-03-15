N. Korean missiles fired by Russia “low” quality: Ukraine official

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean-made ballistic missiles launched by Russia into Ukraine amid the war are of a “very low” quality with an accuracy rate of only around 20 percent, Ukraine’s top war crimes prosecutor recently said based on an analysis of the weapons debris.

Around 50 North Korean missiles have been launched into Ukraine so far, resulting in 24 deaths and over 100 injured, according to Yuriy Belousov, head of the War Crimes Department of Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General.

Belousov expressed concerns North Korea may be using Ukraine as a missile testing ground, saying, “In my opinion, they d...