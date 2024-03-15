UDPATE2: BOJ set to end negative interest rates at next week's meeting

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan is expected to end negative interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week, sources close to the matter said Friday, in what would be the first hike in 17 years and a major departure from years of unorthodox monetary easing. The development reflects growing confidence among policymakers that a virtuous cycle of wage growth and price hikes is in motion, a requisite for the BOJ to normalize its policy as the outcome of this year's labor-management pay negotiations is expected to be the best in about three decades. The BOJ is scheduled to hold a two-day policy meeting f...