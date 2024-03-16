IT outage disrupts McDonald's operations in Japan, other countries

Newsfrom Japan

A systems outage disrupted operations at many McDonald's stores in Japan and other countries on Friday, according to the U.S. hamburger chain and its Japanese unit. The problem forced many of its restaurants in Japan to close or slow sales Friday, and some stores remain temporarily closed Saturday, McDonald's Co. (Japan) said. The issue left customers unable to make cashless orders over the counter and mobile orders via its official app, the operator said. The global outage was "not directly caused by a cybersecurity event; rather, it was caused by a third-party provider during a configuration...