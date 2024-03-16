Inflation dents budgets for cherry blossom viewing in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The average planned budget for cherry blossom viewing this spring in Japan edged down from the previous year amid the impact of inflation, a recent private-sector survey showed. People planning to go to see the flowers will likely spend an average of 6,872 yen ($47) per person, down 0.9 percent, although a larger number of people are expected to enjoy the popular seasonal event in Japan compared to last year, Tokyo-based marketing firm Intage Inc. said. Some 57.8 percent said rising prices have affected their behavior, causing them to make cost-saving measures, including reducing their spendin...