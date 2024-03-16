Ghibli Park’s final Valley of Witches area opens to public

Newsfrom Japan

A theme park in central Japan based on world-famous Studio Ghibli characters and scenes from hit anime films such as “My Neighbor Totoro” on Saturday opened its Valley of Witches area, completing the attraction after more than three years of construction.

Ghibli Park’s final attraction is based on anime films “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” and features the park’s first rides -- a traditional carousel featuring motifs from the studio’s films and a flying carousel inspired by a traveling fair.

In the Valley of Witches section, located within the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorati...