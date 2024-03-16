Baseball: Ohtani vows to have strong start to season with Dodgers

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani said Saturday he will try to get results early in the season to be an integral part of his new team. "I appreciate all the attention," Ohtani said at a press conference on Saturday at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome alongside teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. "Obviously, the attention is always great, being a baseball player. Being able to play with these great guys next to me is just exciting." "I still need to be part of the team. I want to prove to everyone that I'm actually a Dodger now." The Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play the first...