Basketball: Chiba routs Ryukyu in Emperor's Cup final

Newsfrom Japan

The Chiba Jets trounced the B-League rival Ryukyu Golden Kings 117-69 in Saturday's final to win their second consecutive and fifth overall Emperor's Cup basketball title. Christopher Smith scored a game-high 26 points and Yuki Togashi was next highest with 20 in front of 15,385 fans at Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo. In a rematch of last year's final, the Jets built a 48-32 halftime lead and kept extending the lead in the remaining quarters. The Okinawa-based Kings were looking for their first Emperor's Cup championship.