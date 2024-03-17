Football: Furuhashi nets 10th league goal, gets assist in Celtic win

Newsfrom Japan

Forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored his 10th league goal of the season before providing an assist as Celtic eased past St. Johnstone 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. The 29-year-old opened the scoring in the 40th minute at Celtic Park after peeling away from his marker and staying onside to head in Nicolas Kuhn's cross. The Japanese returned the favor a minute after the break when his low cross from the left was tapped in by the German attacker. Furuhashi hit the bar before James Forrest lashed home Celtic's third in the 68th minute, while Connor Smith's volley got one back for the visi...