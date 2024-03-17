Baseball: Dodgers trounce S. Korea's Kiwoom, Ohtani strikes out twice

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Dodgers pounded out 17 hits to beat South Korea's Kiwoom Heroes 14-3 in an exhibition game Sunday, ahead of the season-opening two-game series against the San Diego Padres. Jason Heyward drove in four runs, Freddie Freeman hit a solo home run among his three hits and Shohei Ohtani struck out swinging in both of his at-bats at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Ohtani, batting second as the designated hitter, was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning. Freeman sparked Los Angeles' offense with a solo blast to right in the first. The Dodgers built a 4-0 lead through the first thre...