Football: Marinos edge 10-man Kyoto 3-2 thanks to Lopes double

Newsfrom Japan

Anderson Lopes bagged a brace as Yokohama F Marinos edged a valiant Kyoto Sanga 3-2 in a whirlwind J-League first-division encounter Sunday that saw both teams finish with 10 men. Brazilian forward Lopes, last season's joint top scorer, has three goals from as many J1 games this term for Marinos, who improved to six points with a game in hand on most of the other teams. Kyoto, meanwhile, remained on four points after four games. "Today's match showed the high level of the J-League," Lopes said. "It was a tough away game but I'm glad to have won the three points, which has been our target." Mar...