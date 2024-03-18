BOJ to debate end of negative rate policy after bumper wage hikes

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan will debate ending its negative interest rate policy at its two-day policy meeting from Monday as accelerating wage growth is increasing the chance of attaining stable inflation without hurting the economy. If the Policy Board decides to remove the negative rate and goes ahead with what will effectively be the central bank's first hike in 17 years, it will mark a major shift away from the unprecedented monetary easing that Japan has seen over the past decade to put an end to deflation. Financial markets expect the BOJ to end its negative rate policy either in March or April a...