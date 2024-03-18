Tokyo stocks open higher as exporters lifted by weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar supported buying of export-oriented issues.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 532.01 points, or 1.37 percent, from Friday to 39,239.65. The broader Topix index was up 33.27 points, or 1.25 percent, at 2,704.07.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, insurance and transportation equipment issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 148.96-97 yen compared with 149.03-13 yen in New York and 148.57-59 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quote...