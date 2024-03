Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index surged over 2 percent Monday morning, as the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar boosted exporters and investors bought on dips after the market's sharp losses last week. At 10 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 779.14 points, or 2.01 percent, from Friday to 39,486.78.