Nikkei surges over 2% on weak yen ahead of BOJ policy meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Monday, with the Nikkei surging over 2 percent, as exporters were boosted by the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar, while sentiment was lifted on receding concerns regarding the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting results the next day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1,032.80 points, or 2.67 percent, from Friday at 39,740.44. The broader Topix index finished 51.19 points, or 1.92 percent, higher at 2,721.99.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, machinery and insurance issues.

The dollar was firm in the lower 149 yen range ...