Baseball: MLB exhibition attendance in Seoul remains low

Attendance remained low for the first three exhibition games in Seoul before the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres play the first-ever MLB regular-season games in South Korea later this week. At Seoul's 18,000-seat Gocheok Sky Dome, attendance came to 14,671 for Sunday's day game between the Dodgers and Kiwoom Heroes and 12,497 for Sunday's night game between the Padres and South Korea's national team. On Monday, only 6,815 fans turned out for the Padres-LG Twins day game, in which Korean star Kim Ha Seong hit a pair of two-run homers for San Diego. "The (exhibition) tickets weren't sol...