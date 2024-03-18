Baseball: Ohtani showdown awaits as Darvish savors Seoul trip

Newsfrom Japan

The San Diego Padres' Yu Darvish is going from one first to another this week in Seoul, where he will pitch in Major League Baseball's first game in South Korea and appears to be savoring every minute of the experience, even the thought of his first confrontation with superstar Japanese compatriot Shohei Ohtani. On Monday, Darvish told a press conference that one of his challenges will be facing Ohtani for the first time and treating that at-bat against a two-time MVP in MLB whom he once mentored as if it were nothing special. "We've been training together now and then, but this time he'll be ...