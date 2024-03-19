About 40% of Americans see China as top U.S. enemy in new poll

Newsfrom Japan

Americans continue to perceive China as the biggest adversary of the United States, followed by Russia, while Canada and Japan share the highest favorable rating of 83 percent, a Gallup poll released Monday showed.

In the telephone survey conducted in February, 41 percent of respondents said China when asked to name one country they considered to be their nation’s “greatest enemy today.” It is the fourth straight year for China to top the perceived enemies list, though the number declined from 50 percent in 2023.

Russia and Iran followed at 26 percent and 9 percent, respectively. While the fig...