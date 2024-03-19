BOJ likely to end negative rate, markets eye 1st hike in 17 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to end its negative interest rate policy and overhaul its powerful monetary easing on Tuesday as robust wage growth boosts the likelihood of achieving its long-elusive goal of stable inflation.

Financial markets expect the BOJ to raise its policy interest rate, currently set at minus 0.1 percent, at the end of a two-day policy meeting in what would be the first hike in 17 years.

Among other policy tools, the BOJ is also seen by analysts as scrapping its yield cap program, under which borrowing costs have been kept artificially low through its buying of gove...