Biden to host 3-way summit with Japan, Philippines on April 11

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a trilateral summit on April 11, the White House said Monday.

The countries’ first three-way summit will take place in Washington a day after Biden’s meeting with Kishida, who will attend a state dinner in his honor hosted by the U.S president.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the three leaders will “advance a trilateral partnership built on deep historical ties of friendship, robust and growing economic relations, a proud and resolute commitment to shared d...