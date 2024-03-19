Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on profit-taking, BOJ outcome awaited

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning, as investors locked in gains following surges the previous day, while many awaited the results of the Bank of Japan policy meeting.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 144.15 points, or 0.36 percent, from Monday to 39,596.29. The broader Topix index was up 6.31 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,728.30.

The U.S. dollar moved little in the lower 149 yen range as market participants took a wait-and-see approach ahead of a BOJ policy outcome, with the central bank widely expected to end its negative interest rate policy.

At noon, the dollar fetched 149.35-3...