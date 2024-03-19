Chronology of events related to BOJ monetary policy

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a chronology of major events related to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy. February 2007 -- BOJ raises policy rate to 0.5 percent from 0.25 percent. October 2008 -- BOJ cuts interest rate to 0.3 percent after U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapses. October 2010 -- BOJ shifts to zero interest rate policy by guiding overnight call rate within range of zero percent and 0.1 percent. March 2013 -- Haruhiko Kuroda becomes BOJ chief. April 2013 -- BOJ introduces "quantitative and qualitative easing" as part of "Abenomics" policy mix. It vows to double monetary...