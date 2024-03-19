Dollar tops 150 yen as BOJ seen keeping easing stance despite shift

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar climbed past 150 yen Tuesday in Tokyo on yen selling fueled by expectations that the Bank of Japan will likely maintain an accommodative stance despite ending its negative interest rate policy.

Stocks erased earlier losses and ended higher, with the Nikkei benchmark finishing at a two-week high above the 40,000 threshold, as a weaker yen boosted export-related issues.

The dollar climbed by around 1 yen after the BOJ’s widely expected decision, which marks a major shift from the central bank’s powerful monetary easing policy that had been in place for years, while it noted accom...