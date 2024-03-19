Baseball: S. Korean fans express powerful respect for Ohtani

Newsfrom Japan

Local South Korean fans at games ahead of Major League Baseball's season-opening series in Seoul have all but adopted Japanese two-star Shohei Ohtani as one of their own. It is a shift that would have seemed improbable 18 years ago, when Korean fans taunted Japan's biggest star, Ichiro Suzuki, during the hotly contested 2006 World Baseball Classic. "Shohei Ohtani is my role model because he is very kind to the fans, and has very brilliant skills," said Seoul resident Dong An Hwan after leaving Monday's game between Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers and South Korea's national team. All around Seoul'...