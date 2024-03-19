Higher mortgages, stronger yen on horizon as BOJ ends negative rate

Newsfrom Japan

The end to the Bank of Japan’s eight-year-long negative interest rate policy is a double-edged sword for average citizens, who may find mortgages less affordable but benefit from higher interest on savings and cheaper imported goods on the back of a stronger yen.

Variable rate mortgages will likely be impacted by the central bank’s first rate hike in 17 years, while 10-year fixed-rate mortgages have already been trending upwards due to the BOJ’s gradual adjustments to its monetary easing policy over the past two years.

The majority of home buyers in Japan currently opt for a variable rate loan...