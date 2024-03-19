Baseball: A new ball game for reliever Matsui in MLB

Newsfrom Japan

A year after he struggled mightily to control Major League Baseball's official ball while pitching for Japan's national team, Yuki Matsui said Tuesday he has turned that corner this spring by making an attitude adjustment. Unable to command the MLB ball used in the World Baseball Classic last year, Samurai Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama benched the left-handed closer after he had thrown just one inning. Undeterred by that experience, Matsui joined the San Diego Padres in the offseason and will begin his first MLB season in Seoul against the National League West-rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Wedn...