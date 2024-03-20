China begins process on whether to indict detained Japanese man

Newsfrom Japan

China has begun a process to examine whether to indict a Japanese national detained in Beijing on suspicion of espionage since March last year, sources familiar with Japan-China relations said Tuesday.

Chinese authorities on Monday notified Tokyo of the decision to launch the process, the sources said. Tokyo has repeatedly called for an early release of the man, a senior Astellas Pharma Inc. employee who was formally arrested in October over the same allegation.

The decision on whether to indict him is believed to be made within one month in principle, but the examination process could last fo...