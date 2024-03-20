Statue of Colonel Sanders disposed of in Japan after 39-yr saga

Newsfrom Japan

An old plastic statue of Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland Sanders has been disposed of in Japan, the country’s unit of the U.S. restaurant chain said Tuesday, ending the role it played as a lucky symbol since being recovered decades after it was tossed into a river in the 1980s.

The life-size statue was also known for the “Curse of the Colonel” after the incident in which jubilant baseball fans threw it into the Dotombori River in Osaka during the 1985 championship run of the local favorite Hanshin Tigers. The team failed to win another Japan Series title until last year, when it...