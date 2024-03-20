Dollar advances vs. yen to 4-month high near 151 line in New York

Newsfrom Japan

The dollar rose to just below the 151 yen line on Tuesday in New York, a level unseen since November last year, as expectations the Bank of Japan will maintain its accommodative stance spurred dollar-buying and yen-selling.

At 5 p.m., the dollar was quoted at 150.82-92 yen, compared with 150.25-27 yen at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Tokyo, after briefly hitting 150.96 yen.

Kazuo Ueda, the governor of the Japanese central bank, on Tuesday announced an end to its negative interest rate policy that had been in place for years.

Ueda also indicated, however, that accommodative conditions are expected to conti...