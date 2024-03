Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "Baseball: S. Korean fans express powerful respect for Ohtani," moved Tuesday, please note the following CORRECTION. At 3rd graf, please read...Hwang Dong Un...(not...Dong An Hwan...as sent). At 11th, 14th, 18th grafs, please read...Hwang...(not...Dong...as sent) A corrected version will move momentarily.