Football: Japan hope to bounce back after hapless Asian Cup

Japan will be looking to get things back on track on Thursday when they face North Korea in the Asian second-round qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, their first match since their below-par Asian Cup campaign. The Samurai Blue failed to live up to their favorite tag in Qatar as they left the tournament in the quarterfinals following a series of mediocre performances, and a win against North Korea at Tokyo's National Stadium is set to provide a timely boost for their shattered confidence. "We'll give all we have in the match right in front of us," manager Hajime Moriyasu told a press conference...