Baseball: Yamamoto ready for MLB debut after up-and-down preseason

Newsfrom Japan

A day ahead of his first regular season Major League Baseball start, Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Wednesday chalked up his mixed preseason results with the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of his learning process. After a sparkling two-inning debut in February, the three-time MVP of Japan's Pacific League allowed 14 hits and four walks over 7-2/3 innings over his final two games. "I didn't do very well in the preseason, but I looked at those as exhibitions," he told a press conference at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome ahead of his Thursday start in the season's second game against Joe Musgrove and the San Diego...