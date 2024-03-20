U.S. unveils $8.5 billion in funding for Intel to boost chip output

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government said Wednesday it will provide up to $8.5 billion in direct funding to Intel Corp. to help it build and upgrade semiconductor production facilities. The injection of funds to Intel through the CHIPS and Science Act is aimed at revitalizing the U.S. chip industry and reducing the country's dependence on technology produced in East Asia. The fund will be used for Intel projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon, according to the Commerce Department. With the assistance, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the United States will aim to produce 20 percent of the world's...