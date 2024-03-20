Football: Tomiyasu signs long-term contract extension at Arsenal

Newsfrom Japan

Japan defender Takeshiro Tomiyasu has signed a long-term contract extension at Arsenal, the English Premier League leaders announced Wednesday, with local media reporting the deal runs until 2026 with an option for another year. The 25-year-old joined the Gunners from Italian side Bologna in the summer of 2021 and quickly won a regular spot in the side. His time in London has been plagued by injuries, and he has been limited to only 13 league appearances this term, but he remains firmly in manager Mikel Arteta's plans. "I am so happy to extend my contract because Arsenal is the best club in th...