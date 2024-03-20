Baseball: Ohtani helps Dodgers down Padres in historic MLB opener

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a stolen base in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 5-2 win Wednesday over the San Diego Padres as Major League Baseball opened its season with its first game in South Korea. Ohtani, a two-time American League MVP who joined the Dodgers over the winter on a 10-year, $700 million contract, chipped in with an RBI as Los Angeles produced a four-run eighth inning at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Trailing 2-1 in the eighth, the Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs, and Enrique Hernandez tied it with the Dodgers' second sacrifice fly of the night. A fielder's cho...