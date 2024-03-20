Baseball: Dodgers manager enjoys taste of Korean ballpark style

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Dodgers got the win they came for Wednesday against the San Diego Padres in Major League Baseball's first game in South Korea, and then some. The Dodgers' 5-2 come-from-behind win was played to the accompaniment of South Korean-style cheering, with rival cheer squads dancing and chanting down the foul lines to rally supporters as each team batted. Skipper Dave Roberts, who was born in Okinawa to a Japanese mother, said it was a blessing to be managing the historic opener in South Korea and heaped praise on the atmosphere at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. "It's great. I think that th...