Dollar remains at 4-month high against yen in upper 151 range

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar advanced to the upper 151 yen range on Wednesday in New York, a level not seen since November, as expectations that the interest rate gap between the United States and Japan will remain wide continued to spur dollar-buying and yen-selling. At 10 a.m. in New York, the dollar traded at 151.69-79 yen after briefly rising to around 151.80 yen in London the same day. Prior to the surge, the U.S. currency traded in the lower 149 yen range before the Bank of Japan announced on Tuesday that it would discontinue its negative interest rate policy while indicating an expectation of contin...