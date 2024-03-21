UDPATE1: Japan watching foreign exchange moves with urgency: finance chief

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is closely monitoring foreign exchange moves “with a high sense of urgency,” Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Thursday after the yen hit a four-month low to the U.S. dollar.

The yen fell to as low as 151.82 overnight in New York amid market expectations that the Bank of Japan will not rush to raise interest rates despite its removal of its negative rate policy.

Suzuki also told reporters that currency moves should be “stable.”

The interest gap between Japan and the United States remains wide with the BOJ having stuck to its dovish stance when the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major...