Higher share prices lift Japan household assets to record at 2023 end

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese households had a record 2,141 trillion yen ($14 trillion) in assets at the end of 2023, after rising share prices boosted the value of stock and investment trust holdings and cash reserves were bolstered by winter bonuses, Bank of Japan data showed Thursday.

Holdings of securities jumped 29.2 percent to 276 trillion yen and investment trusts gained 22.4 percent to 106 trillion yen ahead of the revamp of Japan’s NISA tax-free investment scheme in January.

Both holdings were the largest since 2005 when comparable data became available.

The government has been seeking to encourage househ...